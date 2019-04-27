Home
Services
T J Scott & Son
5 Piper Street Kyneton
Kyneton/Gisborne, Victoria 3444/3437
(03) 5422 6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul TATTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul TATTON


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Paul TATTON Notice
TATTON Paul 31.12.1939 - 24.04.2019 Passed peacefully with family. Treasured husband of Bev of 54 years. Loving father to Mark and Roz. Special father-in-law to Sonja and Peter. Adored poppy to Ellie, Anna, Melinda and Tristan. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the life of Mr Paul Tatton will be held at Wooling Hill Garden Estate, 372 Barringo Rd, New Gisborne on Tuesday (April 30, 2019) commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers. Donations to the Epworth Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at Wooling Hill. T. J. Scott & Son Funeral Directors Kyneton 03 54226455 www.tjscottandson.com.au
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.