|
|
TATTON Paul 31.12.1939 - 24.04.2019 Passed peacefully with family. Treasured husband of Bev of 54 years. Loving father to Mark and Roz. Special father-in-law to Sonja and Peter. Adored poppy to Ellie, Anna, Melinda and Tristan. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the life of Mr Paul Tatton will be held at Wooling Hill Garden Estate, 372 Barringo Rd, New Gisborne on Tuesday (April 30, 2019) commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers. Donations to the Epworth Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at Wooling Hill. T. J. Scott & Son Funeral Directors Kyneton 03 54226455 www.tjscottandson.com.au
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 27, 2019