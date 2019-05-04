Home
Paul Joseph DEANE


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Paul Joseph DEANE Notice
DEANE Paul Joseph 19.12.1939 - 27.4.2019 Loved husband of Barbara (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen and Cindy, Christopher and Helen, Mark and Bev, Anthony and Linda, Paul and Bec. Loved Pop of all his grand and great grand- children. Son of John and Mary (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and Gerald (dec), Theresa and Franco (dec), Jimmy and Marion, Lola and Richard, John and Gwen (dec), Peter and Judy, Tony and Kath, and Lynette. 'Sadly Missed' Privately cremated.



Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2019
