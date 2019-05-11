Home
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
WILSON Patricia Josephine Clara Peacefully passed away at her home on 7th May, 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of George James (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Robert, Frank and Leanne, Margaret- Rose and Robin Dickson and Peter. Loved 'Nanny Trish' of Rosemaree and Dennis, Kandi and Ben, Clare and David Dickson. Daughter of the late Charles and Alice Roach; a loved sister and sister-in-law, auntie to her nieces and nephews. 'I shall be with my Dear George again.' In lieu of flowers, a donation to Legacy Launceston would be appreciated. Private Funeral at her request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on May 11, 2019
