WILSON Patricia Josephine Clara Peacefully passed away at her home on 7th May, 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of George James (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Robert, Frank and Leanne, Margaret- Rose and Robin Dickson and Peter. Loved 'Nanny Trish' of Rosemaree and Dennis, Kandi and Ben, Clare and David Dickson. Daughter of the late Charles and Alice Roach; a loved sister and sister-in-law, auntie to her nieces and nephews. 'I shall be with my Dear George again.' In lieu of flowers, a donation to Legacy Launceston would be appreciated. Private Funeral at her request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on May 11, 2019