Patricia JAMES


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Patricia JAMES Notice
JAMES (nee Jeffrey) Patricia Merle 25.10.1930 - 27.5.2019 Dearly loved wife of Ronald (dec.). Much loved mother of Mark, Andrea, Deborah and Brendan. Loved mother-in-law of Todd, Doug and Tracey. Cherished Nan of Cameron, Benjamin, Zachary, Kyle and Tyler. Great grandmother of Cheston. Daughter of Joseph and Merle (both dec.). Sister of Peggy, Max and Donald (all dec.). Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. You were our rock. Forever in our hearts. Reunited with Dad. Private Cremation.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2019
