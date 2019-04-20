Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Effie RICHARDS


1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Patricia Effie RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS (nee Fisher) Patricia Effie 8/10/38 - 18/4/19

Passed away peacefully at Deloraine Hospital in her 81st year. Adored wife of Gerald for 59 years. Cherished mum of Allistair, David & Geraldine. Much loved Nanny Pat of Joshua, Emma, Samantha, Bradley, Caitlin, Kristoffer & Paige. Great nanny of Matilda, Nixon, Logan & Zayn; sister of Valerie (dec.) & Kevin. Much loved mother in law, sister in law & auntie, she will be sadly missed by JJ. Thanks to the caring staff at LGH and Deloraine Hospital for their care over the last few weeks.

You have left our lives, but will never leave our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.