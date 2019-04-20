|
RICHARDS (nee Fisher) Patricia Effie 8/10/38 - 18/4/19
Passed away peacefully at Deloraine Hospital in her 81st year. Adored wife of Gerald for 59 years. Cherished mum of Allistair, David & Geraldine. Much loved Nanny Pat of Joshua, Emma, Samantha, Bradley, Caitlin, Kristoffer & Paige. Great nanny of Matilda, Nixon, Logan & Zayn; sister of Valerie (dec.) & Kevin. Much loved mother in law, sister in law & auntie, she will be sadly missed by JJ. Thanks to the caring staff at LGH and Deloraine Hospital for their care over the last few weeks.
You have left our lives, but will never leave our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 20, 2019