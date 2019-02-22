McKENNA Norma Winifred Thirteen years have now passed and we all still miss you every minute of the day. All good this end, grandchildren growing up too fast. The End of the Road is but a Bend in the Road. When we feel we have nothing left to give and we are sure that the "song has ended' - When our day seems over and the shadows fall and darkness of night has descended. Where can we go to find the strength to valiantly keep on trying, where can we find the hand that will dry the tears that the heart is crying - There's but one place to go and that is to God and, dropping all pretence and pride, we can pour out our problems without restraint and gain strength with Him at our side - and together we stand at life's crossroads and view what we think is the end. But God has a much bigger vision and He tells us it's only a bend. For the road goes on and is smoother, and the "pause in the song' is a "rest' and the part that's unsung and unfinished is the sweetest and richest and best. So rest and relax and grow stronger, let go and let God share your load, your work is not finished or ended, You've just come to a "bend in the road'. Your loving husband John, mother of Ross, Kirsten, Stuart, mother-in-law of Mark, Jacinta and Sharee and grandmother of Connor, Bonnie, Xavier and Abbie.







Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary