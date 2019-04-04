Home
Services
Andrew & Rachel Dean's Lethborg Funeral Service
269-273 Hobart Road, Youngtown
Launceston, Tasmania 7249
(03) 6344 8818
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola KAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Margaret KAHL


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Nola Margaret KAHL Notice
KAHL Nola Margaret 20.10.41 - 31.3.19

Loving Mum of Kenneth, Janette Bowles, Rosemary (dec) & Charles & their families Tania, Chloe, Markus & Hunter; Marcus, Liselle, Callum & Rhyannon; Tracey, Trea & Chelsea. Loving sister of Kay & Roy Taylor, aunt to Janine, Kim & Matthew.

It doesn't matter where you go in life, or what you do, or how much you have, it's who you have beside you.

Thank you to all that have stood beside me. The amazing staff at LGH Renal & Kings Meadows & all the friends I have made there. Stay strong, keep laughing & make every moment count. Thank you to my beautiful friends from Joy's sewing group, Bev, Jean, Shirley, Julie, Leone & Pat. My wonderful neighbours Kay & Hayley and families & Regis staff. The world is a more beautiful place because of you all.

Privately Cremated



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.