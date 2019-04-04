|
|
KAHL Nola Margaret 20.10.41 - 31.3.19
Loving Mum of Kenneth, Janette Bowles, Rosemary (dec) & Charles & their families Tania, Chloe, Markus & Hunter; Marcus, Liselle, Callum & Rhyannon; Tracey, Trea & Chelsea. Loving sister of Kay & Roy Taylor, aunt to Janine, Kim & Matthew.
It doesn't matter where you go in life, or what you do, or how much you have, it's who you have beside you.
Thank you to all that have stood beside me. The amazing staff at LGH Renal & Kings Meadows & all the friends I have made there. Stay strong, keep laughing & make every moment count. Thank you to my beautiful friends from Joy's sewing group, Bev, Jean, Shirley, Julie, Leone & Pat. My wonderful neighbours Kay & Hayley and families & Regis staff. The world is a more beautiful place because of you all.
Privately Cremated
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019