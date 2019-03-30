|
BRZESKI Nina (nee HADKOWA) 8.2.1919 - 28.3.2019 Late of Krasnodarskiy Kray Russia Passed peacefully at the Launceston General Loved and loving wife of Stanislaw (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother- in-law of Richard and Dianne Brzeski, Helen and Zygmunt Kirkis Loved and loving Nanna of Belinda and Phil, Renee and Jason, Martin and Carol, Carmen and Bob, Robert and Rachel, Alexandria and Nicholas. Loved and loving Babcia of Troy, Tegan, Joshua, Kitia, Elliot, Abigail, Oliver, Charlotte, Tenille, Nicholas (dec), and Lane. With grateful thanks to Doctors and Staff on 4D L'ton General Hospital. Spoczywaj w spokoju Z Bogiem
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019