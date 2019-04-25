|
TAYLOR Nigel Dawe 4.12.1952 - 23.4.2019
Our humble and gentle man passed away peacefully on Monday morning with his loving and devoted wife Christine by his side, after a long-fought battle with illness. He is remembered by his loving and admiring daughter Rachael, and he joins his daughter Claire in heaven. We are all relieved you are no longer suffering, Dad, and we are so proud of you.
So much gratitude to his carers and friends at Aldersgate Newnham. A funeral service will be held at Finneys where we will all toast Nigel with a beer - a man of simple pleasures who we deeply loved.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019