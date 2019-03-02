|
LANGFORD Nancy Jean Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Nancy Langford which will be celebrated at Church of Apostles, 44 Margaret Street, Launceston on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Mass her burial will take place at Carr Villa Memorial Park (Limited Monumental Lawn Cemetery). No flowers by request, instead donations to Motor Neurone Disease Tasmania would be appreciated and may be made at the Church.
