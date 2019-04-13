|
|
POWELL (nee Barrenger) Nancy Janice Aged 80 years. Late of Bundaberg and formerly of Launceston. Passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2019. Daughter of Eric and Jean Barrenger. Loved Sister and Sister-in-law of Max and Di Barrenger, Lyn and Andrew Vodak and loved Aunt of their respective families. Dearly loved Mother of Marcia, Kirstie and their families. 'Forever In Our Hearts' DES ALLEN & CO FUNERALS Bundaberg Qld. Phone (07) 4153 2424 Condolences www.desallenfunerals.com.au
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2019