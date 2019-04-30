Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle ROWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Mary ROWLEY


1935 - 2019 Notice
Myrtle Mary ROWLEY Notice
ROWLEY Myrtle Mary Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Myrtle's Funeral Service which will be held at the J. A. Dunn Funeral Chapel, 199 Brisbane Street, Launceston on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service her burial will take place at Carr Villa Memorial Park. By request no flowers, instead donations in Myrtle's memory to Alzheimer's Australia (Tasmania) would be appreciated and may be made at the Service.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.