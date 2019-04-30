|
|
|
ROWLEY Myrtle Mary Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Myrtle's Funeral Service which will be held at the J. A. Dunn Funeral Chapel, 199 Brisbane Street, Launceston on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service her burial will take place at Carr Villa Memorial Park. By request no flowers, instead donations in Myrtle's memory to Alzheimer's Australia (Tasmania) would be appreciated and may be made at the Service.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2019
