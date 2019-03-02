Home
Michelle Ann (OATES) ABETZ


1963 - 2019
Michelle Ann (OATES) ABETZ Notice
ABETZ (nee Oates) Michelle Ann 14 March 1963 - 1 March 2019 Passed peacefully into glory at home, surrounded by her family, after a long illness. Dearly loved and loving wife and mother of Eric, Laura and Bryce, John and Jess, and Jeremy and Cassie. Dearly loved daughter and stepdaughter of Brenda Oates and Neville Cannon and Barry Oates (dec) and Kaysie Oates. Loved and loving sister of Ricky and Suzanne Oates and Shane and Jannette Oates. Step sister of Sue Stewart and Danny and Jeanette Laws. Sincere thanks to all who helped our precious Michelle and provided such supportive care, especially the Christian Reformed Church of Kingston community, the Community Nurses, nursing staff at Calvary, St Johns, Royal Hobart, ICON, Louise Nott and Carmen Halton. "It is well with my soul" Nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus. Rom 8:39
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 2, 2019
