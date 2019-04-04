|
SAUNDERS Michael Patrick 9 July 1942 - 29 March 2019 Son of Bernard and Roma Saunders (both dec.), brother of Virginia and Patricia. Beloved father of Margaret and Alison. Step father to Linda, Theresa and Muru. Dear friend of Pita. Loving uncle to his nieces and great nieces and nephews. Rotarian. Friend. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service to be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Ward Street, Indooroopilly, QLD at 2:30pm on Monday the 8th April 2019 with a burial service to be held at Carr Villa Cemetery, Launceston at 2:30pm on Thursday the 11th April. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Rotary Club. TARINGA: 07 3870 1044
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019