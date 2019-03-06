|
|
WATKINS Michael John 08.03.1940 - 04.03.2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mike Beloved and loving husband of Joan. Loving and loved father and father-in-law of Mark, Don and Sandi, and Carmel and Darron Maynard. Dearest Pop to Michael and Ebony, and Mitchell and Benjamin Maynard. Eldest son of the late Claude and Josie Watkins. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary (dec.) and Brian Morrison, Kath and Heinz Binder, Judy and Ross Kile, Kevin and Pam, Marg and Michael (dec.) Watts, Liz and Nigel Saunders, and Max and Jenny. "To know him was to love him, and be loved by him."
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019