Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Michael James "Bodge" CAMPBELL

Michael James "Bodge" CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Michael James (Bodge) Passed away peacefully on 10th March 2019 aged 76 years. Loved father of Elizabeth and Danny and friend of Colleen. Loving grandfather of Holly, Izach and Joey. Loved son of Angus and Brenda (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Sarah, John and Judy (dec), Bill, Elizabeth and Ozzie (dec), Chris and Helen, Tim (dec) and Rosemary and Sue and Colin. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Friend of Kirsty. You will be greatly missed every day and we will cherish our memories of you.



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 13, 2019
