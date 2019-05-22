Home
Michael Henry "MOC" O'CONNOR


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Michael Henry "MOC" O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR Michael Henry 'MOC' 13.12.1952 - 21.5.2019 Dearly loved and loving husband and father of Andrea, Mitch and Tom. Special friend of Jess, Ruby and Tahlia. Loving eldest son of the late Max and Jean O'Connor. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Martin and Kim; Jackie and Kevin Evans; Francie and Graham Linford; Terri (dec) and Greg King. Special uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved son-in-law of the late Don and Lois Gleeson, loved brother-in-law of Lauren and Anthony, Donna and Robbie, Ross (dec), Brian and Helen. Loved uncle and great uncle of all his nieces and nephews. 'He fought to the end'
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2019
