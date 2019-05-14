WEST Merlene Clare Passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2019. Loved and loving wife of Don (dec.). Loving mother to Steven and Helen. Cherished Nan West to Billy, Amy and Nathan, Laura and Joshua. Matilda's adored great grandmother. "Memories are ours forever. Will miss you dearly. Thank you for being you." Much loved mother of Craig and Trudie. Cherished Nan West of Scott and Danielle, Samuel, Jason and Elise. Adored Old Nanna of Bella, Milla, Khloe and Vincent. "Always in our hearts." Dearly loved Mum of Denise and Brian Kelb and Nan of Josh and Rachel. "My heart is breaking, I cannot sleep, but knowing you are with Dad is a comfort. Until we meet again Mum, my love forever and always." Mum, your walk up the stairway to heaven, Irish wind at your feet and the dove's wings by your side, guiding the way. Love forever and always, your youngest one Donna. xxx Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019