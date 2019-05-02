|
LONERGAN Maxwell Keith January 19, 1949 - April 24, 2019 Max passed away peacefully at the LGH after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Adored father of Sharlene and Elson. Respected father-in-law of Mick Goodyer. Friend and Pop to Josh, Rhys and Amber Goodyer. He was the youngest son of the late Sid and Gwen Lonergan and loved brother of Graham, Ailsa Chugg (dec.) and Judy Davis. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Good friend to many, especially in the transport industry and his home town of Evandale. 'til we meet again... sleep peacefully "It is what it is" A private funeral service has been held.
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2019