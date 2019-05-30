Home
Mavis Ivy PEARCE


1932 - 2019
PEARCE Mavis Ivy Passed away suddenly.



Much loved wife of Sydney (dec.).

Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Norma and Roger Higgs, Janice and Phil (dec) Hatton, Graeme and Michelle, and Ian and Leandra Pearce.



Adored nan of Linda and Scott, Justin and Mary, Andrew (dec) and Jodie, Emma and Toby, Karli, Brooke and Blake, and Jack. Adored little nan and great nan of Mikayla, Joseph, Noah, Harry, Scarlett, Charlie and Thomas.



Loved and treasured forever.
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2019
