HENDERSON Maurice Allen Wayne (Wayne) (Rabbit) 26.6.1945 - 11.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at St Lukes Hospital, Launceston in his 74th year. Loving friend and soulmate of Pat. Loving father of Melissa, stepfather of Lee-anne and John, Karen and Michael, Darren, Warren, Tania and Darren. Loving Pop to Liam, Christopher, Shannoa, Jamie, Danielle, Jak, Druid and Kendall. Loving Grandpa to Telleaha, Conwae and Azalea. 'Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.' Rest in Peace.
Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019