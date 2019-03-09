|
MOORE (nee Rider) Mary Kathleen Passed peacefully on Feb 28, 2019 in Launceston. Loved & loving wife of Donald Henry Moore (dec), mother of Susan (dec) & Christine. Loving Mama of Nigel, Benjamin (dec), Laura and Callum. Adored Great Mama of Isabella, Katanah & Jackson. Respected and loved friend of Lindsay Baird, Jonothan & Lucy and family, Andrew & Jenny McCabe & family. Loving respected friend of Kylie, Patrick & Courtney.
'I give you my love & you can only guess how much you gave me in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it's time I travelled alone'.
Privately Cremated
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 9, 2019