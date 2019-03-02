Home
Margherita (PUCCINELLI) MALERBI


1926 - 2019
Margherita (PUCCINELLI) MALERBI Notice
MALERBI (Puccinelli) Margherita 11.4.1926 - 28.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at the Launceston General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Ivio Malerbi. Cherished Mother of Paul, Michael and Daniela. Mother-in-law of Heather and Tim. Much loved Nonna of Angelina and Joe, Krissie, Sarah and Dominic, Jessica, Chris and Laura. Special Bisnonna of Isla. Daughter of the late Paulo and Fidalma Puccinelli. Sister of Giorgio (dec), Siro (dec), Aldo (dec), Linda (dec), Yolanda (dec), Alberto (dec), Lucia (dec), Silvia, and Sebastiano (dec). Loved Zia to all of her nephews and nieces. Forever in our hearts. Never forgotten Resto in Pace



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 2, 2019
