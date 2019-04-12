Home
Margaret Nolene FULTON


1949 - 2019
Margaret Nolene FULTON
FULTON (Lawrence) Margaret Nolene 25.12.1949 10.4.2019



Adored daughter of Eddie (dec) and Joyce (dec) and loved and loving wife of Peter.

Proud mother and mother-in-law to Andrew and Wendy, Ben and Megan and Stewart.

Adoring 'Nanna Wheels' to Yoshi, Aki, Henry, Molly, and Hazel. Sister to Ken, Bob and Christopher. Sister-in-law to Jeannette, Tony and Robyn, and Christine and Richard. Loving Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks go to Terry, Vicky and Pat for their unfailing friendship throughout Margaret's battle with MS.



'It's what we love

That determines how we love

And we love you very much'



Rest in Peace.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 12, 2019
