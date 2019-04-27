Home
JAMES "Maggie" (formerly Bartkevicius nee Blackburn) Margaret, loved wife of Dick James. Much loved mother of Kotryna (Katie) and Mark (dec). Beloved sister of David Blackburn and Eileen Johnson (dec). Loved aunt of Greg, Andrew and Honni Blackburn and Francesca Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Gabrielle, Rebecca, Lily, Amy, Glen, Eva, Maddison and Amelia and great grandmother to Cecilia. Lovingly remembered mother-in-law of Karen and Alan and stepmother of Jo, Valerie (dec.), Leigh, Kent (dec.) and Brett and stepmother in-law to Richard, Suwan and Dianne. A Private Cremation will be held. A creative soul now at rest, we will miss your warm embrace, wisdom, guidance and clever mind. The love you shared lives on in all of us.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 27, 2019
