McCORMACK (nee Frost) Lynette Marree 28.9.1956 - 18.5.2019 Former wife of Brett McCormack. Loved Mother of Leisa and mother-in-law of Tristan. Nan of Courtney (dec), Brittany, Maddison, Xzavier, and Nan Nett of James. Daughter of Gilbert and Fay Frost (both dec). Sister of Colin, Helen, Margaret (dec), Garry and families. A graveside service for Lynette will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2019 at Frankford Cemetery, commencing at 2pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Examiner on May 24, 2019