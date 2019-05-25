|
SCHIER Louis Gilbert 30-3-1923 - 21-5-1999 With endearing love and respect we remember the life of our father who passed away at Falmouth 20 years ago. The legacy of his loyalty, guidance, discipline, tolerance, generosity, mentorship, work ethic, sense of humour, quick wit and conversationalist extraordinaire is ever present and worthy of reflection. Not only was he dedicated to his family, he gave commendable service in various organisations through his life to the communities of Falmouth and St Marys. Remembered for the fine man that he was by Robert, Murray, John, Valerie, David and Michael (dec.). Laid to rest in St Marys Cemetery on 28-5-1999.
Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2019