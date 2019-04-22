|
SMITH Lorraine Julia 22.4.2018 God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered 'Come to Me'. Her golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. In memory of a loving mother of Sean and Anne-Louise Smith of Adelaide, and partner of Laurie Hingston and his family (Ulverstone). In the sweet by and by we shall meet on that beautiful shore.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 22, 2019