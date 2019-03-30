|
|
MCCOLL Lindsay Douglas 23.11.1949-27.3.2019
Passed away suddenly at the LGH. Soulmate and dearly loved husband of Marian. Always there for her daughters and their families Kathryn and Ian, and James Cameron, and Tania McColl, Jack and Ethan Ormond Birch. Loved son of the late Alan McColl and Barbara Hopkins. Loved father of Shane, Troy, Paul, and Glenn McColl and their families. Loved brother of Anne, Ron, Geoff, and Heather. Deeply respected brother-in-law of Alan Nicholas and Glenys Ashton.
Our grateful thanks to Dr Elisabeth Robin, Dr George Mabeza and staff on the medical ward NWRH, Dr M Mohamed and staff on 5D and ICU LGH.
Now at peace,
the battle is over.
At home with his Lord.
Private cremation at Lindsay's request.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019