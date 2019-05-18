McSWEENEY Leslie Robert 6 April 1932 - 5 May 2019 Here was the passing of a wonderful man who will leave a very real silence in the hundreds of lives he touched. Survived by his adored and adoring wife Raye, who loved and cared for him until the end of the journey. They created a beautiful blended family over forty years. Only son of Joseph McSweeney (dec.) and Mary Campbell Fisher Moore (dec.). Much loved father of 5, Poppy Les to 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Angie, Chris, Brydie, Darcy and Stella Danny, Sally, Amy, Keely and Riley Patrick, Nahdi (dec.), Olivia, Cooper and Bailey Mitchell, Nina, Eila, Sara, Dean and Alfie Amanda, Craig (dec.), Sophie, Jeremy, Erica, Myles, Alix and Zara. Les enjoyed an amazing life of love, travel, fun, laughter, singing, adventure, bravery and living life to the fullest in his 87 years. A true gentleman to all he met. A lover of people, art, music and an avid collector of all things beautiful. Les' wish to be part of the UTas Body Bequest Program was realised. Please wear your Happy Socks to a Celebration of Les' Life, 23 May 2019 at 2pm. Peppers Silo Hotel Kings Wharf West Room 89-91 Lindsay Street Invermay Tas 7249 Rest in peace my beautiful man. Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2019