Leane Margaret WAKELAM


1958 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Leane Margaret WAKELAM Notice
WAKELAM (Burr) Leane Margaret 13.12.1958 - 1.3.2019



Loved mother of Matthew and Anthony (dec). Dearly loved daughter and sister of Robert Rex and Patricia Lorraine Burr (both dec.), Robert and Sue, Cheryle and Peter Towns, Michael and Cathy, Peter and Cath, Karen (dec), Christine and Barry Butcher, Trish and Bob Burns, Tanya and Richard Walker, Nettie and partner Gary, and Tim. Step-mother to Nicole and Jasmine.



Sincere thanks to the Rocherlea Recovery Centre and wonderful staff at Melwood Ward, Calvary.



Another link in the chain broken.

At peace at last.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2019
