Kevin Richard "Shep" SHEPHERD


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kevin Richard "Shep" SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD Kevin Richard "Shep" 28.7.1941 - 10.4.2019



Passed away suddenly at the LGH.



Dearly loved husband of Dawn for 54 years. Much loved dad of Danny and Deanna. Loving pop of Christy, Kelsie, Madison and Jake. Great grand pop of Ellie.



'Whatever we did, we did it together'

- Love you forever -



Loved son of Nellie and Andrew (Jake) (both dec). Brother of Robert (Bob) Shepherd. Step brother of Christopher Boon (dec), Rosalie Mansell, Timothy Boon (dec) and Beth Williams. Special brother of Margaret, Deidre, Danny (dec) and Tania. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2019
