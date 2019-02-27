|
BOXHALL Kevin Anthony 5.7.1944 - 25.2.2019
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. Loved and loving husband of Fran. Beloved father and father in law of Brett and Wendy, Nathan and Nicole, Nikki and Simon. Adored Pop of Bradley, Ashlee, Hudson, Greyson, Lincoln, Matilda, Ruby, Oscar, Ava, Sienna, Levi, and great Pop of Aria. Loved brother and brother in law of Graeme and Dot, and loved uncle.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Rubicon Grove for their care and compassion towards Kevin.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 27, 2019