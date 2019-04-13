Home
1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kaye HEFFORD Notice
HEFFORD (nee Baker) Kaye 2.8.1938 - 11.4.2019

Dearly loved wife of Ian (dec). Loving mother to Mark & Vicki, David, Paul & Bronwyn, Jason & Helen. Dearly loved Nan of her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Anne & Russel Baker, loving sister of Verna & Max (dec); Alan & Joan (both dec). Much loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews.

You felt so very lonely Mum,

Ever since Dad died

But you can walk together now,

Forever side by side.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2019
