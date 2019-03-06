Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen May (PUGH) LEWIS


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kathleen May (PUGH) LEWIS Notice
Lewis (Pugh) Kathleen May 29/6/1929 -5/03/2019 Passed away peacefully at the Deloraine Hospital. Loved wife of Athol (dec). Mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Errol Gleeson, Trevor and Lola Lewis. Adored Nan of Narelle, Adrian, Melissa and Matthew and great nan of Amelia, Thomas, Jack, James and Harry. Daughter of the late Frank and Alma Pugh (dec). Sister of Albert, Beryl, David, and Maureen (all dec). Special thanks to the Staff of Ward 6D LGH and Deloraine Hospital. Rest in peace
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.