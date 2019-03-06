|
Lewis (Pugh) Kathleen May 29/6/1929 -5/03/2019 Passed away peacefully at the Deloraine Hospital. Loved wife of Athol (dec). Mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Errol Gleeson, Trevor and Lola Lewis. Adored Nan of Narelle, Adrian, Melissa and Matthew and great nan of Amelia, Thomas, Jack, James and Harry. Daughter of the late Frank and Alma Pugh (dec). Sister of Albert, Beryl, David, and Maureen (all dec). Special thanks to the Staff of Ward 6D LGH and Deloraine Hospital. Rest in peace
