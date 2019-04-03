Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Kathleen Frances LYONS

Kathleen Frances LYONS Notice
LYONS (nee Clayton) Kathleen Frances Mum/Nanny,

Thank-you for always being there teaching us your hobbies, and always being the fix it lady. You were someone who was always willing to give little pieces of advice to us over the years, shaping us to be who we are today. You are definitely one of a kind. We appreciate the time we got to spend with you. We love you and miss you beyond words. You will always be in our minds and hearts.



Love Deb, Montana, Savannah, Luke and Chantelle, and Stewart xx.



Go Eagles!
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019
