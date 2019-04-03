|
LYONS (nee Clayton) Kathleen Frances Mum, my uncut diamond, You lived in a sea of boxes, where I could never reach you, no matter how hard I tried. The thing I needed the most, was always you...Shiralee
Nan Lyons, sorry you never got to meet our baby Jasmine. Rest in peace...Benjamin and Jess Brookes
Nan, we shared some good times. I hated sitting next to you at teatime. You always made noises with your teeth. Catch you later, love Mattie and Katie Chase
Bye old nanny, love from Xander and Lachie Jack Brookes.
Kath, you always drank my beer when you came for tea...Bazza
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019