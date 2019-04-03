|
LYONS (nee Clayton) Kathleen Frances Daughter of Jessie and Geoffrey (both dec). Wife of Jack Wilmot (dec) sister to Ernie, Fred (dec), Betty, Margaret. Mother of Michael, Christine, Kathy, Shiralee, Steven and Debbie.
God has been waiting a long time to meet you Kath. Rest in peace your job is done, with three generations to carry on your name you won't be forgotten.
To show how much you loved Kath, at the service a single flower would be lovely.
A small plate to share.
No cards please.
There is a special place to leave your name with her forever.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019