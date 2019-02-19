Home
Joyce Hilda Maude SUMMERS


SUMMERS Joyce Hilda Maude 27.12.1922 - 10.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Loving daughter of Henry and Hilda Martin and sister of Violet. Loved and loving wife of Ray. Cherished mum of Phil and Jenny. Loved mother-in-law of Nit and John. Dearly loved nan of Natalie, Jeck, Jasper, Mel, Tyrone, Sophia, Lylah Joyce, Nic, Amber, Matty and Hannah. Those we laughed with, learned from, leaned on and loved most leave us the most precious memories. Private funeral by request.



Published in The Examiner on Feb. 19, 2019
