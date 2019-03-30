|
SAGGERS John Richard 27.11.1949 - 28.3.2019 Passed away peacefully at LGH in the presence of his wife. Loved and loving husband of Amelia. Loving dad of Angela and Andrew. Cherished stepdad of Trudie, Allana and Allan. Loving only son of Kelsey and Thelma Saggers (both dec). Most loved brother of Kathleen and Peter Verhoeven and Trish and Clive Cummins. Beloved pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Go the Tigers! Privately cremated at John's request.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019