EVANS Jennifer Anne A time to gather and celebrate the life of Mrs Jennifer Evans, will be held at the Romaine Park Christian Centre, Blackwood Pde, Burnie, on TUESDAY, April 9, 2019, commencing at 2pm. Jenny's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private family service for burial will precede this service. Flowers are welcome, or if preferred, donations may be made at the service to The North West Cancer Centre, Burnie.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 6, 2019
