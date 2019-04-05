Home
Jennifer Anne (HOUSE) EVANS

Jennifer Anne (HOUSE) EVANS Notice
EVANS Jennifer Anne (nee HOUSE) Passed away peacefully, loved and supported by her family, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Aged 70 years. Much loved wife of Geoffrey David Evans. Precious mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Kylie, Ruth and Andrew van Rooyen, David, and Linda and Joel Laycock. Devoted grandma of Brittany, Liam, and Amali; Jeremiah, Ysabelle, and Lachlan. Loved sister of Yvonne Archer, Margaret Young (dec), and Philip House. At peace, in God's care. Funeral notice later.



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 5, 2019
