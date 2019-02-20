Home
LINDUS Jack 12.1.1927 - 19.2.2019 Beloved husband of Yvonne (dec.). Loved son of Vernon and May (both dec.). Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Ken and Hazel (both dec.), Ron (dec.) and Betty, Mack and Nelly (both dec.), Jim (dec.) and Beryl, David and Malena (both dec.). Loved half-brother of Lindsay Scott (dec.), and Lottie - Mrs Sid Barrett (dec.). Loved stepfather and father-in-law of Robina and Cyril (dec.) Wise, Barbara and Keith Bennett (both dec.), William and Pauline Torrents, Suzanne and Michael Bush, David and Margaret Torrents. Beloved Pop of all his step grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Published in The Examiner on Feb. 20, 2019
