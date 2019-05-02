Home
Ian William THOW


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ian William THOW Notice
THOW Ian William 22.8.41 - 30.4.19

Passed away peacefully at Tyler Village. Dearly loved & loving husband of Judy. Loving father & father-in-law of Maree & Michael Heron; Sharon & Scott Reed. Loved Grandpa of Thomas & Alexander Ooi; Hannah & Sarah Reed.

Many thanks for the wonderful care & support of staff at Tyler Village.

Sleep peacefully Darling

Private Funeral



Loved brother of Sue & Kevin Pennel & family; brother-in-law of Reg & Sue Lee; Geoff & Anne Lee; Val & Ross (dec) Gibson. Loved uncle.



Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2019
