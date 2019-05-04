Home
Services
HC Millington P//L
The Cottage, Queens Walk, Cornelian Bay
Hobart, Tasmania 7008
(03) 6211 4888
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian DONALDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Milne DONALDSON


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ian Milne DONALDSON Notice
DONALDSON Ian Milne A.B.TX009671 Born 13-12-1925, "sailed away" peacefully 2-5-2019 after a short illness at Calvary Hospital Hobart. Ian was the eldest son of Stuart (Hank) and Kath Donaldson, brother of Stuart (Toot) Newcastle and Kay Corner-Walker (dec) Hobart. Husband of Anna (dec), and father of Fiona (dec). Ian was previously married to Patty Lomasney and father of John (J.D.) Westbury, Jane Jenkins (dec) and Kate of Wynyard. Grandfather, great and great-great grandfather 'Old Ian'. Ian is believed to be the last surviving crew member of the H.M.A.S. Hobart. "All Calm Is The Sea Now" Funeral notice later.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.