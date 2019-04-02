LOCKETT, Helen Elizabeth (nee Darke) 25/3/1953 - 29/3/2019 Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, 29th March. Eldest daughter of Jack (dec) and Gladys (dec) Darke, sister of Byran, Patricia and Lynn (dec). Daughter-in-law of Eddie (dec) and Shirley Lockett. Sister-in-law of Kerry and Faye. Adored and cherished wife of Shane, mother and mother-in-law of Sheree and Andrew (dec) and Kent. Dear friend of Jacquie and Andrew. Idolised and precious Granny to William, James, Cohan and Tyson. Loved and respected Aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on, and cherished memories never fade because a loved one's gone. Those we love can never be more than a thought apart, for as long as there is memory, they'll live on in the heart. Taken too soon, always cherished and remembered. Funeral notice to follow.











Published in The Examiner on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary