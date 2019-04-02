Home
Services
W Lockett & Sons
36 High Street, Campbell Town
Oatlands, Tasmania 7210
(03) 6381 1167
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen LOCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth (DARKE) LOCKETT


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Helen Elizabeth (DARKE) LOCKETT Notice
LOCKETT, Helen Elizabeth (nee Darke) 25/3/1953 - 29/3/2019 Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, 29th March. Eldest daughter of Jack (dec) and Gladys (dec) Darke, sister of Byran, Patricia and Lynn (dec). Daughter-in-law of Eddie (dec) and Shirley Lockett. Sister-in-law of Kerry and Faye. Adored and cherished wife of Shane, mother and mother-in-law of Sheree and Andrew (dec) and Kent. Dear friend of Jacquie and Andrew. Idolised and precious Granny to William, James, Cohan and Tyson. Loved and respected Aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on, and cherished memories never fade because a loved one's gone. Those we love can never be more than a thought apart, for as long as there is memory, they'll live on in the heart. Taken too soon, always cherished and remembered. Funeral notice to follow.



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.