HUETT Gwendoline Elizabeth 1.12.1928 - 16.2.2019
Beloved wife of George (Bill) Ernest Huett (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Douglas Edward (dec) and Kathy, and Rodney William and Christine. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Melanie, Kurt, Cassandra, Rachael, Madeline and their partners John, Jason, Mat, Dave and Dave. Cherished great grandmother of Mia, Archie, Charlie, Toby, Jack, Piper and Josie.
Dearly loved, sadly missed.
Now at peace.
