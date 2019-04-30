|
|
SPENCER (Wells) Gwendoline Claire "Gwen" 12.2.1934 - 28.4.2019
Passed away peacefully at Melaleuca after a short illness. Loving and loved wife of the late Raymond Trevor Spencer. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Mark Storay, Debra and Michael Castles, Darryl, Peter and Lani, Jan and Jim (dec.) Arabena, Rodney, Paul and Lucinda. Special friend to Brendan, Doug, and Linda. Wonderful Nan to all her grand and great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Clara May Wells. Sister of Ted, Robert (both dec.), Norman, Percy, Merl (dec.), Annette (dec.), and Valmae.
Thank you to the staff at Melaleuca for your kind and compassionate care of Mum prior to her passing.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gwen's life to be held at the
East Devonport
Football Club,
John Street, East Devonport, on FRIDAY, May 3, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2019