FREEMAN Gladys May 25.9.1924 - 3.4. 2019
Passed away at Fred French Nursing Home. Loving wife of Herb (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaile (dec.) and Craig, Derry, Martin and Amanda. Loved Nan of Lisa and Steve, Gina and Ben, Drew and Lynelle, Lawrie and Matt, Joe and Sheree, Suzanne and Dan. Loved Gran Nan of Luca, Tris, Ciana (dec.), Brayden, Alex, Charlie, Stella, Georgia, Isabell, and Sienna. Loved daughter of the late Alf and Ellen Horne (Bothwell).
A beautiful lady who showed her family the true meaning of courage and kindness. She will be loved and remembered always.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 6, 2019