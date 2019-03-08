Home
BADCOCK Gerald Quinton 27/1/42 - 5/3/19 Passed away at the LGH, aged 77 years. Loving and devoted husband of Helen. Most cherished father and father-in-law of Kathryn and Tony King, Nigel and Angela. Treasured "Ampy" of Sophie and Anna. Dearly loved son of the late Layton and Averil Badcock. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bevan (dec) and Val, Deane (Bomb). Much loved uncle of Diana, Robin and Julie, Ewan and Lorraine, Justin and Alison. Adored great uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Deloraine Hospital, ICU, LGH and Dr Jim Markos for all their loving care. Resting peacefully now. "Goodnight, God Bless you, sleep tight, love you".
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 8, 2019
